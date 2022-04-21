N.J. Man Faces Hate Crime Charges After Allegedly Committing Series of Anti-Semitic Attacks

If convicted, Dion Marsh could be sentenced to life in prison

After a man was arrested earlier this month and accused of attacking Orthodox Jewish men, the 27-year-old New Jersey resident allegedly told investigators "it had to be done."

On Wednesday, federal authorities announced the filing of hate crime charges against Dion Marsh, who was already facing attempted murder and terrorism charges in connection with injuring four men on April 8.

Authorities allege that Marsh targeted "visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish" men during a multi-hour rampage through Lakewood and Jackson Township, two municipalities where the populace is predominantly Orthodox Jewish, according to a Department of Justice statement.

Marsh was arrested on April 9 at his residence in Manchester. Prosecutors in Ocean County had previously charged Marsh with four counts of attempted murder, six counts of bias intimidation, carjacking, attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and terrorism.

Then, on Wednesday, he was charged with carjacking and four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. If convicted, Marsh could end up behind bars for the rest of his life.

Investigators allege that Marsh forced a man out from his Toyota Camry in Lakewood just after 1:15 p.m. on April 8, and assaulted him before driving off in the vehicle.

Hours later, just after 6 p.m., Marsh, by this point driving a Honda Accord, according to police, allegedly "deliberately struck another visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man" with the stolen vehicle, "attempting to kill the victim and causing him to suffer several broken bones," according to the DOJ statement.

Then, at 6:55 p.m., "Marsh, once again driving the [Camry] that he had stolen from the first victim, attempted to kill another visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man," adds the statement. "Marsh used the stolen vehicle to deliberately strike the man, who was walking in Lakewood. Marsh got out of the vehicle and stabbed the man in the chest with a [steak] knife, causing the victim to suffer a stab wound and other injuries."

Then, just before 8:30 p.m., Marsh, "still driving the vehicle that he had stolen from the first victim, used it to deliberately strike another visibly identifiable Orthodox Jewish man who was walking in nearby Jackson Township, New Jersey, attempting to kill the man and causing him to suffer several broken bones and internal injuries."

According to the federal criminal complaint, Marsh spoke to investigators about his alleged crime spree.

Asked why he "did all the acts he committed, he stated, 'it had to be done,' and that 'these are the real devils,'" the criminal complaint says. Asked to elaborate, Marsh allegedly specified he attacked "Hasidic Jews," feeling that "they were going against his religion."

The complaint further alleges he later told a corrections officer his victims "had this coming" and that he reiterated "this had to be done."

Marsh is being held without bond.