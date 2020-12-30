Jersey City Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Christmas Eve for a man who was shot to death weeks earlier

New Jersey Man, 35, Is Fatally Shot, and 13-Year-Old Girl Is a Suspect

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on Christmas Eve in connection with the death of a 35-year-old New Jersey man, officials confirmed in a press release.

The teen girl, whose name has not been released because she is a minor, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Dec. 10 at 4:16 p.m., Jersey City Police responded to a call because a man had reportedly been shot, the press release states.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Responding officers found the victim, an unconscious 35-year-old Jersey City man, later identified as Niles Holmes, with apparent multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body,” prosecutors stated.

Hours later, Holmes was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His death was ruled a homicide, according the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

In the course of their investigation, law enforcement discovered a second victim, 24, who suffered “two graze wounds to the arm” and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials stated.

On Christmas Eve, Jersey City police arrested the girl just before 7 p.m., prosecutors stated.