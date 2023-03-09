N.J. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, 15-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Himself

A New Jersey man fatally shot his wife and 15-year-old son before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Roxbury police officers were called to the family's Succasunna home around 10 a.m. on March 7 and found the bodies of Peter Ventricelli, 57, Kellie Ventricelli, 58, and their son, Anthony Ventricelli, 15, with gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

The grim discovery was made during a welfare check that one of the victim's friends had requested after being unable to get in touch with them, authorities said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident took place during the "early-morning hours."

"This is a tragic murder suicide brought on by domestic violence," Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in the release. "It is a heartbreaking loss for the Ventricelli family. Neighbors, schoolmates, friends and the Roxbury community as a whole are mourning this shocking and senseless loss of life."

Investigators said they believe Peter Ventricelli, who worked as a private contractor, died by suicide after shooting and killing his wife, Kellie, and his son, Anthony. Police have not discussed a motive for Tuesday's killings. Prosecutors said there had been no previous calls to the couple's home.

Roxbury Public Schools confirmed in a Facebook post that a high school student was among those found dead.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our high school students," the post reads. "The high school administration and staff have coordinated supports and resources for students and staff who may need them. Please keep all those involved in your heart, thoughts, and prayers."

A neighbor told ABC7 NY that Anthony was "one of the nicest kids ever who always did what he could to help others."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Relatives also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.

"The shock of this situation has our family at a loss for words," the page says. "There will be much more added to this page once we allow ourselves time to process this enormous tragedy."

The organizer goes on to explain how their relatives' passing caused the family company to go out of business.

"The business was the sole income keeping my grandparents in the house that they built in 1965," the fundraiser reads. "Any additional funds will go towards keeping my grandparents in their home."

Roxbury Township Mayor Jim Rilee also shared his condolences, calling the tragedy a "terrible loss of three of our neighbors."

"We urge everyone to keep the victims and their family in their thoughts and prayers," Rilee said in a Facebook post. "We also wish to recognize and commend our Roxbury Police, as well as the Offices of the Morris County Sherriff and Prosecutor, and other assisting law enforcement agencies as they continue their investigation. The Township stands ready to assist in any way we can."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.