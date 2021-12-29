N.J. Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Setting Home Ablaze on Christmas Morning, Killing 2 Inside
Authorities allege Ronal Ordonez-Lima started the fire on the porch of a Trenton home early Saturday morning
A New Jersey man was taken into custody Monday in connection with an arson fire that killed two people on Christmas.
Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson and five counts of arson in the deaths of Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos.
Authorities allege Ordonez-Lima started the fire on the porch of a Trenton home early Saturday morning.
Police received a call about the blaze and people trapped inside around 3:30 a.m.
"The Trenton Fire Department arrived on scene and began efforts to extinguish the fire, which spread to five additional houses and multiple vehicles in the immediate vicinity," according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Four people in the home were able to escape. Firefighters found Lima and Canpos dead on the second floor.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Authorities said witness interviews and surveillance footage in the neighborhood linked Ordonez-Lima to the crime.
A motive is unclear.
"It's just devastating," neighbor and local activist Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg told WPVI-TV. "It's sad. It's sad for the families. It's sad for the children. Please donate coats, scarfs, gloves and any clothing. These families lost everything."
Ordonez-Lima is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center. It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.