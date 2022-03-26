Troy Nokes has been charged with first degree aggravated manslaughter and a host of other charges in wake of his nephew's death

N.J. Man Arrested After Nephew, 12, Dies from Fentanyl Overdose After Cleaning Drug Paraphernalia, Authorities Say

A New Jersey man has been charged with first degree aggravated manslaughter and a host of other charges after his 12-year-old nephew overdosed on fentanyl and later died, according to authorities.

Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, was arrested nearly two months after the boy was found unresponsive on his school bus, according to a joint statement from Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries" on Feb. 1, per the statement.

The City of Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office has determined that the boy died from drug intoxication, "specifically fentanyl."

Nokes is accused of "manufacturing fentanyl" at his nephew's Blackwood home the weekend before his death, according to authorities.

The uncle allegedly directed his nephew "to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl," and witnesses told investigators that the boy was not wearing gloves when he did so.

Harkins said the boy's grandmother, who served as his caretaker, "was devastated" by his death, according to NBC Philadelphia.

"And she is losing a family member now who's going into the criminal justice system to be prosecuted," Harkins added, per the outlet. "But more importantly, she's lost her 12-year-old grandson."

Gloucester Township Public Schools Superintendent John Bilodeau said he was "profoundly saddened" to learn about the nature of the boy's death in a statement shared on the district's website.

"During this challenging time, the District has offered counseling services to all of our students and staff and will continue in this effort," Bilodeau said. "Any parent or guardian should feel free to contact central administration, their child's Principal or Guidance Counselor if you have an issue you would like to discuss."

In addition to first degree aggravated manslaughter, Nokes is charged with strict liability drug-induced death, maintaining a CDS production facility, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, endangering the welfare of a child, witness tampering, tampering with evidence, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault, and seven other related offenses.

Joanna Johnson, identified by NBC Philadelphia as Nokes' ex-girlfriend, was also arrested on Monday for allegedly tampering with evidence and hindering Nokes' apprehension by police.

Johnson and Nokes are being held at Camden County Correctional Facility ahead of a pretrial detention hearing.