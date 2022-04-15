Authorities said that Vincent Jean drove over the unnamed woman after she took photos of his car when he attempted to flee following a fender bender

New Jersey Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Woman Numerous Times in a Road Rage Incident

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly ran over a woman multiple times with his car, authorities say.

Earlier this week, police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to a news release from Union County authorities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old female — whose identity has not been released — lying on the ground after sustaining "numerous severe injuries." The woman, according to police, was previously involved in a minor car accident in the area with another vehicle. Police have identified the diver of the other car as Vincent Jean.

Following the accident, police allege that Jean, 56, attempted to flee the scene, which prompted the victim to take photos of his car to later report to the police.

Jean then allegedly drove his car "directly at the victim," according to police, and struck her on a lawn as she tried to avoid getting hit. Authorities believe that Jean "deliberately" ran over the woman twice.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vincent Jean Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

After the incident, authorities say Jean was located later that morning sitting alone in the driver's seat of his parked and damaged car.

He was then taken into custody and charged and currently remains in the county jail awaiting a court appearance. An attorney for Jean was not immediately found.

Jean has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree assault by auto.

He is also charged with third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.