N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Who Mysteriously Didn't Come to Work Is Found Dead in Shallow Grave the Next Day

Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Feb. 6 when she didn't show up for work at BelovED Charter School in Jersey City

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 9, 2023 11:04 AM
Luz Hernandez. Photo: Luz Hernandez/Facebook

A body found Tuesday in a shallow grave has been confirmed to be that of a kindergarten teacher from New Jersey who didn't show up for work the day before.

Luz Hernandez's death is considered "suspicious" and her cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office, according to a press release from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The body of the 33-year-old educator was found Feb. 7 in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in Kearny, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene just before 5 p.m.

Hernandez, who was a mom of three, was reported missing on Feb. 6 when she didn't show up for work at BelovED Charter School in Jersey City, NJ Advance Media reports. Classes were reportedly canceled on Feb. 8.

Jersey City police officers conducted a welfare check at her home on Feb. 7 before being led to the industrial area where her body was found, authorities said.

Hernandez's cousin, who wished to stay anonymous, spoke to NBC New York about the family's grief.

"She was one of the best teachers, everybody loves her, all the kids," the cousin said, per the outlet. "It's just like, so complicated to think about this. We want justice."

No arrests have been made as of Feb. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

