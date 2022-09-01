2-Year-Old Girl Dies in New Jersey After Being in Hot Car for Hours

A 2-year-old girl died in New Jersey on Tuesday after she was left inside a hot vehicle on a day when temperatures climbed into the high-80s.

At about 2 p.m. the toddler was found in the backseat in a New Jersey driveway outside a Franklin Township home, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

According to the release, officers responded to a call of a child in cardiac arrest at a residence on Summerall Road. Upon arrival, a neighbor, who is a member of a local fire department, was administering CPR on the unresponsive child.

After officers and then responding medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Further investigation is on-going to determine the exact length of time the child was in the vehicle, and the circumstances surrounding the events leading to this incident," the statement from prosecutors says.

Nobody has been charged with a crime in connection with the child's death.

Neighbors who watched the tragedy unfold described the scene.

"They [the girl's parents] were just screaming in pain and anguish. She collapsed to the ground and he went to console her," one told NBC. "They're great parents. I've seen them be very loving and doting on their daughters."

Another neighbor, Treana Huntley, told ABC, "It was gut-wrenching. It almost made me want to break into tears, as a mother. Just hearing that pain from another mother, it was very hurtful to hear. I wouldn't wish that on anybody."

A third neighbor added that the mother was taken away in an ambulance after collapsing.