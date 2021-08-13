The alleged victim was an acquaintance of Luis Morales-Sarmiento, authorities said

N.J. Firefighter and His Wife Are Charged with Sexually Assaulting Teen Boy Inside Their Home

A volunteer firefighter and his wife are facing criminal charges in New Jersey, where authorities have alleged they sexually assaulted an underage boy inside their Beverly City home last month.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Luis Morales-Sarmiento, 33, and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento, 22, were charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The two were arrested Monday, and released on Tuesday.

PEOPLE was unable to reach either defendant for comment, and it was unclear if either had retained a defense attorney who could address the allegations on their behalf.

A statement from Coffina's office indicates "the investigation began after the teenager's mother contacted police to report the assault."

According to the statement, detectives eventually learned Luis Morales-Sarmiento was "acquainted with the victim," and had "invited him to his home and then took him to the couple's bedroom, where the sexual contact occurred."

The statement adds that "Luis Morales-Sarmiento is a volunteer firefighter in Beverly City."

Neither defendant has entered pleas to the charges against them.

Police ask that those who may have information relevant to this case, and those who believe they themselves were victimized by the couple, call 609-265-5035 and ask for a detective.