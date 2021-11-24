Gregory Kelemen allegedly yelled, "I can't take it anymore," during Monday's fatal attacks

N.J. Dad Killed Daughter with Baseball Bat, Beat Wife Before Being Found Dead by Suicide the Next Day

Authorities in New Jersey this week confirmed a young woman was beaten to death by her father, who later died by suicide in a nearby woods.

According to a statement from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, police found Katherine Kelemen, 22, clinging to life inside her bedroom in her parents' Voorhees home Monday morning at around 6:49 a.m.

Responding officers also discovered Katherine's mother, Sheri, in the same room — alive, but with severe injuries.

Katherine was rushed to a nearby hospital, suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. Doctors declared her dead at 8:17 a.m.

In a statement, authorities said Katherine's father, 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen, attacked his daughter and wife with a baseball bat before fleeing their home.

The Daily Voice, citing a probable cause affidavit, reports that Sheri told detectives she woke up after her husband started striking her with the bat.

At one point during the assault, the attacker cried out, "I can't take it anymore," according to the affidavit.

Police had been summoned to the scene by Katherine's mom, who managed to call 911 after enduring a brutal beating.

Investigators immediately started searching for Gregory Kelemen. U.S. Marshals also joined the search for him.

On Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m., Voorhees Township Police found Gregory dead in the woods not far from the home.

Kelemen died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the statement.

Sheri Kelemen remains in critical but stable condition, according to the hospital where she is being treated.

On Tuesday, Katherine's remembering her bright and welcoming spirit in touching social media tributes.

One friend, named Darius West, called her "a wonderful soul" that "has been robbed from us too soon."

Another, Danielle Smith, called Katherine "an amazing young woman," and wrote that she felt "so lucky to have gotten to share my childhood with you."