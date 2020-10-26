The victims were standing in front of a kitchen window when the shooting started

N.J. Brothers, 8 and 16, Were Killed in an Act of Revenge, Police Say After Arrests of Suspects

Police in New Jersey have arrested two people for allegedly killing two brothers, ages 8 and 16, who were shot in their Trenton home.

A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirms that Dajuan "Bando" Kelley, 26, of Ewing Township, and Destanie Ellis, 29, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the shooting deaths of Johnny Perez, 8, and his older brother, 16-year-old Gustavo Perez.

The siblings were on the second floor of a house at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening when multiple bullets were fired into the building.

Johnny was hit in the neck, while Gustavo sustained gunshot wounds to the back.

Kelley and Ellis were also each charged with one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree conspiracy.

Ellis was apprehended on Thursday in Trenton while Kelley was detained Friday in Hampton, Georgia.

Police alleged Kelley fired the fatal shots. The victims were standing in front of a kitchen window when the shooting started.

The statement alleges the two defendants were sitting in a parked SUV when Gustavo and his 18-year-old brother tried to open one of the vehicle's door handles.

"A verbal dispute ensued between the brothers and Kelley and Ellis," reads the statement.

Ellis allegedly drove off in her blue Chevrolet Malibu, and called others to meet her as she "followed Gustavo and his older brother to their residence."

A short while later, "Ellis, Kelley, and other individuals arrived [outside the home] in separate vehicles and Ellis pointed out the house where Gustavo and his older brother entered. Then Kelley began shooting at the males who were standing in front of the window," the statement alleges.

Johnny was not involved in the dispute, and had followed his brother to the window.

The 18-year-old brother was home but not injured by gunfire.

Investigators recovered surveillance footage from the area showing Ellis' and Kelley's vehicles.

At least eight shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The two boys were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Both defendants are being held without bond. Pleas have not been entered before a judge, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if either suspect had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.