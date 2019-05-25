At Least 10 Injured After Shooting in New Jersey Bar: 'It Was Just Crazy Everywhere'

Image zoom Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP

An early morning shooting outside a bar in Trenton, New Jersey, has left at least 10 people injured.

Authorities were first notified that gunfire had broken out at the Ramoneros Liquor and Bar around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, The New York Times reports. Upon arrival, officers found several victims in and around the bar.

Five men and five women were transported to local hospitals, Trenton Police Spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn told the Associated Press, adding that one of the victims had been rushed into emergency surgery with a critical injury.

The youngest victim is a 23-year-old woman while the oldest is a 36-year-old male, according to police.

Trenton mayor’s office spokesperson Santiago Melli-Huber told the Times that nine people had been shot, while another person suffered minor injuries while fleeing.

Giving an eyewitness account of the incident, Norman Hutto, a Trenton resident who lives nearby the bar, told NBC10 that after hearing “a couple” of “loud gunshots,” he left his residence to see what was going on.

“By the time I got down, it was just crazy everywhere,” he shared.

According to the outlet, all of the victims are expected to recover.

RELATED: 1 Killed, 22 Injured in Shooting at All-Night Art Festival in New Jersey

In a series of statements shared on Facebook, Trenton City Councilman-at-Large Jerell Blakeley wrote that he was “shocked, disappointed and horrified that gun violence would once again impact more than nine families in the city I love.”

This “kind of carnage shouldn’t be normal,” he wrote. “Too often when the weather breaks, violence rears it’s ugly head in this city. This capital city needs help. I’m sick and tired of this city not being able to enjoy a nice spring day without the prospect of absolute mayhem and carnage committed by a dissolute and wicked few. They must be stopped.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In a separate post, which was shared hours later, he added that his “thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families impacted by these heinous actions. Please keep our city in prayer.”

According to NBC10, police have yet to determine a cause of the shooting, but an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Trenton Police did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Trenton cannot become a tale of two cities: one that is moving toward progress in economic development and improvements in education, while at the same time an unsafe environment for young people due to gun violence,” said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

“New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but guns are easily accessible in some nearby states,” Gusciora added. “This is why we need federal solutions to the gun violence epidemic.”

Less than one year prior, another deadly shooting took place in Trenton.

During the Art All Night festival last June, 22 people were injured, and 1 killed, after shots broke out early Sunday morning, according to The New York Times.