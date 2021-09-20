N.J. Art Teacher Allegedly Sexually Abused, Did Drugs with Student

A New Jersey high school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student that also involved drug use.

On Friday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that 44-year-old Christine Knudsen had been arrested following an investigation into allegations against her.

According to the press release, Knudsen allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a student at the school where she worked. She is also suspected of "providing and ingesting controlled dangerous substances" with the student. No further information on the type of drugs was available.

Though the alleged victim's age and gender have not been released, Knudsen's charges show that the student in question was a minor at the time of the alleged crimes.

Knudsen is charged with second-degree sexual assault against a victim between the ages of 16 and 17, online jail records show. She also faces one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in a sexual manner, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child through non-sexual abuse.

Knudsen teaches graphic arts at Fair Lawn High School, Daily Voice, WKXW-FM, and NJ.com report.

In a letter to the community obtained by PEOPLE, Fair Lawn Public Schools Superintendent Nick Norcia said the charges against Knudsen are based on an incident "that allegedly occurred several years ago."

"We do not understand there to be any allegations of current misconduct, and law enforcement has made clear that it does not consider any current students at risk of harm, in any way," Norcia wrote.

Knudsen is being held without bond in Bergen County Jail, according to online jail records.