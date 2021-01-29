Premiering Sunday night, the four-part series tells the story of trans woman Liz Carmichael, who upended the car industry in the 1970s

HBO's The Lady and the Dale Revisits '70s Purported Miracle Car — and Colorful Con Artist Behind It

As soon as director Nick Cammilleri began researching longtime fugitive Liz Carmichael, who in the 1970s claimed to have invented a gas-saving miracle car, he knew he needed to buckle up when it came to telling her pedal-to-the-metal story.

"She lived enough for 10 people," Cammilleri tells PEOPLE of the transgender woman who turned the car-enthusiast world upside down. "It was the greatest story I'd ever heard in my entire life."

Starting Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Max, Cammilleri and co-director Zackary Drucker tell the improbable tale of Geraldine Elizabeth "Liz" Carmichael in the four-part docuseries, The Lady and the Dale.

The series details Carmichael's pre-transition years as a man who'd been wanted by the authorities since 1961 for counterfeiting. In the early '70s, she transitioned to Liz — and took the auto industry by storm with a highly-publicized, three-wheeled wonder car called the Dale, which turned out to be a giant scam with equally large consequences.

"Liz is a complicated protagonist, which are the best kind," says Drucker, who was a producer, consultant, and cast member of the hit Amazon Original series, Transparent. "She's so human and flawed. It's such a captivating journey to hop on board with Liz."

Executive produced by Emmy Award-winning brothers Jay and Mark Duplass (HBO's Room 104), the meticulously researched series chronicles Carmichael's humble beginnings in Indiana in 1927 as Jerry Dean Michael, a strapping man who wanted it all — and used his charisma, business savvy and moxie to swindle unsuspecting people.

That made life for Carmichael, third wife Vivian, and their five kids difficult – especially when they were on the lam more than 20 times in a three-year span fleeing federal agents who sought Carmichael for counterfeiting and other crimes.

During this time Carmichael began transitioning — traveling to Mexico for surgery — a transformation the five kids and eventually Vivian embraced.

"We love her just as much as we loved him. The children call her Mother Liz and me just plain Mother," Vivian told PEOPLE in 1975.

But life became even more complicated for the family when Carmichael — now living openly as a woman — took her business savvy and love of the swindle to a whole new level.

As a woman dressed to the nines in power pantsuits, Carmichael began promoting the Dale, which she purported to be an economically priced vehicle that got 70 miles to the gallon during the oil-rationing 70s. Money poured in from investors for her to mass-produce the one-of-a-kind roadster, which would enable her to "knock the hell out of Detroit," she bragged.

But if the Dale sounded too good to be true, it was. Carmichael's dreams of becoming an auto industry titan blew up in her face when fraudulent claims about the wonder car, its lack of production and all the investors she bilked came to light when she was indicted for conspiracy to commit grand theft.

Then she went on the lam again, sparking a game of cat and mouse between her and authorities that was featured in a 1989 episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

The docuseries sheds light on the discrimination and mistreatment Carmichael faced as a transgender woman, especially at the hands of TV journalist Dick Carlson — father of Fox News' host Tucker Carlson — who outed Carmichael and others.

The elder Carlson, who is featured in the docuseries, accused Carmichael of changing her gender identity and masquerading as a woman as part of her con.

As an LGBTQ activist and trans woman herself, Drucker says, "Once you understand how trans people had always been treated in the media, it was no surprise that Liz got the reception that she did in 1975. But it was also due to her own past catching up with her."