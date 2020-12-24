New Hampshire Mom, 25, Is Found Dead with 2-Year-Old Son She'd Been Accused of Verbally Abusing

A New Hampshire mother was found dead along with her 2-year-old son whom she'd been accused of verbally abusing and being rough with.

Earlier this month on Monday, Dec. 14, Mercedes Tremblay, 25, was found dead at her condo in Manchester, New Hampshire, according state authorities. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined her cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the head, noting that the manner of death is pending investigation.

Her young son Mason was also found dead, though his cause and manner of death was not initially released.

The Manchester Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, citing police reports, Tremblay had been accused of verbally abusing her son and being rough with him, as well as abusing her mother Rhonda Wilkens-Hickey, 54, and her mother's boyfriend Pierre Brendan.

Brendan, the outlet reports, said in one police filing that her child "cries and does not want to go with her when [Tremblay] picks him up." He also told police Tremblay was rough with the child and verbally abusive.

An officer wrote in one report, per the outlet, that Wilkens-Hickey "realizes some of the struggles [Tremblay] is facing and, at the end of the day, is still her daughter and wants to help her in any way possible."

A GoFundMe page organized to cover funeral costs for the mother and son reads: "Mercedes and Mason have left us far too soon, and their families are trying to raise the funds necessary to help with a funeral and the burials of these two loved individuals. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your help during the very difficult time for our family."

Anyone who made contact with either Mercedes or Mason since Dec. 6, is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 668-8711.