N.H. Mom and 2 Children, 4 and 1, Are Found Fatally Shot, Police Say There's 'No Threat to the General Public'

Kassandra Sweeney and her sons Benjamin and Mason each died from single gunshot wounds

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 12:02 PM
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
Kassandra Sweeney and her boys Benjamin and Mason . Photo: GoFundMe

Days after they were found fatally shot inside their New Hampshire home, a 25-year-old mother and her two young sons have been identified by authorities.

A statement from the state's Department of Justice confirms the victims found Wednesday in Northfield are Kassandra Sweeney and her boys Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.

All three bodies were discovered by officers who'd been summoned to the home at approximately 11:33 a.m.

It was unclear who called 911 requesting a police response.

Officers located the mom and her sons soon after entering the home.

It has been determined that all three were killed by single gunshots, and that their deaths were homicides.

"At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public," reads the statement. "The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."

As of Friday morning, police had made no arrests.

A GoFundMe campaign is now accepting donations for the three funerals.

On the page, Kassandra's cousin, Alizabeth Dawson, wrote that Kassandra was "one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet."

The page notes Kassandra and the boys are survived by Sean Sweeney, her husband and the father of the boys.

