N.H. Mom and 2 Children, 4 and 1, Are Found Fatally Shot, Police Say There's 'No Threat to the General Public'

Days after they were found fatally shot inside their New Hampshire home, a 25-year-old mother and her two young sons have been identified by authorities.

A statement from the state's Department of Justice confirms the victims found Wednesday in Northfield are Kassandra Sweeney and her boys Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.

All three bodies were discovered by officers who'd been summoned to the home at approximately 11:33 a.m.

It was unclear who called 911 requesting a police response.

Officers located the mom and her sons soon after entering the home.

It has been determined that all three were killed by single gunshots, and that their deaths were homicides.

"At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public," reads the statement. "The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."

As of Friday morning, police had made no arrests.

A GoFundMe campaign is now accepting donations for the three funerals.

On the page, Kassandra's cousin, Alizabeth Dawson, wrote that Kassandra was "one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet."

The page notes Kassandra and the boys are survived by Sean Sweeney, her husband and the father of the boys.