N.H. Mom Allegedly Called 5-Year-Old Son 'the Next Ted Bundy' Before He Vanished: 'I Want Him Gone'

A New Hampshire mother whose missing son was found buried in a shallow grave last month allegedly described the child as "the next Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer" and said she wanted him "gone."

Danielle Dauphinais is behind bars facing witness tampering and child endangerment charged in connection to the disappearance of her son, Elijah Lewis.

While Dauphinais has not been charged with the 5-year-old's death, troubling new messages sent months before he went missing give an insight into the boy's turbulent relationship with his mother.

"I call him the next Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer," Dauphinais allegedly wrote to her friend Erika Wolfe on Snapchat in June, the Boston Globe reports. "It's so sad but I have no connection with this child. His father took him at the age of one and never returned him until last May 2020. He's been getting worse and worse. I want him gone. I can't handle it anymore."

Wolfe told the paper — who reviewed the messages — that she and Dauphinais grew up together but had not been in contact for years. The two exchanged messages briefly in June when Dauphinais randomly replied to one of Wolfe's Snapchats about her experience with her own son.

Dauphinais described to Wolfe how her son played with his own feces and urinated on his own bed and clothing.

"I have to keep him in his room," she wrote. "I can't trust him at all."

Danielle Dauphinais Danielle Dauphinais

Dauphinais also revealed that the state's child welfare agency was involved but could do nothing without the consent of Elijah's father, calling the situation "a [expletive] nightmare that I can't wake up from."

"In my mind, I'm thinking [New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families] is probably checking in," Wolfe told the Globe. "I thought, 'Oh, you're having a rough time, and probably not the best comment choices, and we all have our days.'"

After the exchange, Wolfe forgot about the messages until she heard the news of Elijiah's disappearance.

"I remembered those messages," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, no.'"

"I've been provided no information to verify the veracity of these [Snapchat] messages or where they came from," Dauphinais's attorney, Jaye Rancourt, tells PEOPLE. "They very well could have been created by [Wolfe] for all I know. So until there's documentation that demonstrates that my client actually sent the messages it's very hard for me to respond."

It's unclear how long Elijah had been unaccounted for before he was reported missing to New Hampshire authorities on Oct. 14. At the time of his disappearance he lived with his mother and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf.

Initially it was reported that Elijah hadn't been seen in six months, however, authorities later said he was believed to have been seen at the home sometime within the last 30 days, WHDH reports.

Still, neighbors told the Globe they rarely saw the child outside and a Merrimack School District official said Elijah was never enrolled.

Authorities have not revealed how they learned the boy was missing.

Dauphinais and Stapf were arrested in New York City the day after Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Abington, Mass., on Oct. 23. Stapf also faces charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.

Authorities said that the couple are accused of asking individuals to lie about Elijah and his living situation after learning that child protection service workers were looking for the child.