Ariel Dupuis and Ronald Betances have been accused of kidnapping a man, ordering him to strip and tying him to a tree

2 Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping NH Man, Forcing Him to Strip and Tying Him to Tree

New Hampshire police have arrested two people in connection to an incident that left one man naked and tied to a tree.

Ariel Dupuis, 29, and Ronald Betances, 37, were taken into police custody over the weekend after they were accused of kidnapping a man, ordering him to strip and tying him to a tree, according to the Manchester NH Police Department.

The incident occurred on Friday when the male victim was taken from a Manchester home at knifepoint, police said.

The victim told police he was forced into a vehicle, where his wallet and cell phone were taken, and driven to several places before being taken to Derry, N.H., according to authorities.

Once at Derry, the victim was forced to remove his clothes and had his wrists and feet bound, police said.

The victim told police he was assaulted before being left tied to a tree.

He later managed to free himself from his bonds and contact the police, authorities said.

Dupuis is believed to have assisted Betances in the incident, according to Manchester NH Police Department. She was arrested on Sunday night and charged with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery.

Betances was taken into police custody on Saturday and charged with kidnapping and robbery, as well as violation of bail in connection to a previous case.

Authorities said the suspects and victim know each other and the incident was not a random act.

Dupuis has since been released on a $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

As for Betances, he is due in both the Manchester Circuit Court and Hillsborough Superior Court on Monday.

It is not immediately known if either Dupuis or Betances are being represented by attorneys.