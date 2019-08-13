NH Man, 79, Charged With Murdering 74-Year-Old Wife: 'They've Always Been Nice'

Image zoom Roderick Munstis Derry NH Police Department

An elderly New Hampshire man is behind bars this week, accused of fatally shooting his 74-year-old wife inside their Derry home, PEOPLE confirms.

Prosecutors issued a statement on Monday saying a motive for the killing continues to elude investigators.

Roderick Munstis called 911 shortly after midnight on Saturday, the statement alleges, without going into what the suspect said to dispatchers.

Officers rushed to his home where they found his wife, Ellen Munstis, dead from several gunshot wounds.

Munstis appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment, pleading not guilty to second-degree murder.

Attempts to reach his attorney were unsuccessful Tuesday.

A neighbor told the Eagle-Tribune the couple were pleasant and quiet.

“They always have been here as neighbors,” Kristen Cote said, adding she was “shocked” by the murder.

“We never had an issue with them. They’ve always been nice, but kept to themselves.”

Anyone who feels that they may have information pertinent to this case is urged to call the Derry Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 432-6111.