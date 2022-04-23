Stephen and Djeswende Reid were last seen on Easter Sunday, and their families reported them missing on Wednesday after Stephen didn't show up for a scheduled event

New Hampshire Couple Who Went Missing Found Shot to Death in Wooded Area, Authorities Say

New Hampshire officials are investigating after a missing couple was found fatally shot in the woods Thursday evening.

The state's Department of Justice announced in a release on Friday that Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende Reid, 66, were found in a "wooded area" near Broken Ground Trails. Autopsies later determined their cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds" and that the manner of their deaths was homicide, per the release.

So far, officials know that the pair left their Alton Woods apartment shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the DOJ said, adding that the Reids "went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that."

A relative reported Stephen and Djeswende missing on Wednesday after he didn't show up for an event, the Concord Police Department said. The last time their loved ones saw them was on Easter Sunday, and the last time they communicated with the Reids was on Monday. Their cars were also in their usual spots at their apartment complex, police said in a release before their bodies were discovered.

"They are avid outdoors people and are known to take frequent walks along the trails near their Concord residence," police added at the time. "Their absence and lack of communication with family-friends are uncharacteristic, and their disappearance is of significant concern."

Now, the Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help amid its investigation, the DOJ said.

"Anyone who saw the Reids on Monday, April 18, 2022, or who has any information related to their disappearance and deaths are asked to contact the Concord Police Department," the DOJ's release added. "In addition, anyone in the areas where the Reids walked who has a home or business security or video surveillance system is asked to review the recordings to determine if the Reids were captured on video."

It provided the police department's phone number — (603) 225-8600 — and added that anyone with information can leave anonymous tips with the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.