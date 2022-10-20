A 26-year-old man has been charged for the deaths of a couple who was shot to death while taking a walk, New Hampshire authorities announced.

Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende Reid, 66, were found in a "wooded area" near Broken Ground Trails in Concord, New Hampshire. Autopsies later determined their cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds" and that the manner of their deaths was homicide, the state's Department of Justice announced in a release at the time.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announced that Logan Levar Clegg, 26, had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18, 2022, in Concord."

A warrant for Clegg had previously been issued, and authorities in Vermont executed the warrant to take Clegg into custody "as a fugitive from justice on the New Hampshire murder charges."

Clegg was first arrested on an unrelated charge on Oct. 12, and he has been an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Vermont since then.

His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 20, and New Hampshire officials plan to request for him to be sent to New Hampshire.

The Concord Police Department in New Hampshire is still investigating the homicides.

The release comes after New Hampshire's Department of Justice announced on Oct. 13 that the day before — after "significant investigative efforts" — a person of interest was arrested in the case, though Clegg was not named at the time.

"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," the state's DOJ said of the arrest.

The South Burlington Police Department in Vermont shared a similar statement via Twitter on Oct. 13, identifying Clegg as a person of interest "in an unsolved homicide."

It noted that his Utah arrest "is related to a felony possession of stolen property case for which he is on probation." That warrant was first issued last year, the police department said.

It's not clear who Clegg has retained as his lawyer to comment on his behalf. However, according to local news station WMUR, Clegg's attorneys filed appeals for a bail hearing, which the Vermont Supreme Court denied. A Superior Court judge later ruled that Clegg would get a hearing.

Authorities said, per the outlet, that after being at large for 15 months, he booked a trip to Germany and was to leave two days after he was taken into custody.

Stephen and his wife Djeswende left their Alton Woods apartment shortly before 2:30 p.m. on April 18, the DOJ said, adding that the Reids "went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that."

A relative reported Stephen and Djeswende missing two days later after he didn't show up for an event, the Concord Police Department said. The last time their loved ones saw them was on Easter Sunday, April 17, and the last time they communicated with the Reids was the next day. Their cars were also in their usual spots at their apartment complex, police said in a release before their bodies were discovered.

"You never really expect that kind of thing to happen, and my grandmother's lived in this complex my entire life, so thinking of a couple that I might have seen over the years being killed was really freaky," Hailey Cantwell — who moved into the neighborhood two months after the couple's bodies were found — told WMUR.

"You'll walk around this community and people will wave to you talk to you," Cantwell said, adding, "Normally people will come out from their apartments just to say hi."

Another neighbor, Ed Leifeld, expressed to the news station, "If my wife walks the trails, I'll walk with her but then I'm concerned because I'm 74."

Cantwell said she hope Clegg's arrest brings "closure" to the victims' families.