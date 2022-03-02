New Docs Show Matthew Coleman Thought He Was Neo from The Matrix, Reveals Text to Wife Before Children's Killings

Documents filed last month in support of a federal search warrant are offering new details about Matthew Coleman, the Santa Barbara, Calif., surf instructor who is accused of killing his two young children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico after allegedly being influenced by QAnon conspiracy theories.

According to the affidavit of an FBI agent, during an interview with the FBI after his arrest last summer, Coleman, 40, told agents that while he was in Mexico — before he allegedly murdered his son Kaleo, 2, and daughter Roxy, 10 months — he had laid in bed "seeing all the pieces being decoded like The Matrix, and that he was Neo."

"He said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it," according to the affidavit.

Mathew Taylor Coleman Matthew Taylor Coleman | Credit: Instagram

Coleman also discussed time travel, teleportation, and that his two kids were "telling him about babies being placed in fireworks, food, and walls." According to the affidavit, Coleman also said that his 2-year-old son had told him his wife and a family friend were abusing him and his sister, and that he eventually "saw the big picture that he had to kill his children to prevent them from becoming an alien species that would release carnage over the Earth."

The affidavit also revealed a text message that was sent to Coleman's wife in the early hours of Aug. 9 — the date that the former surf instructor allegedly took his children's lives.

Matthew Taylor Coleman Credit: Matthew Taylor Coleman/instagram

"Hi babe, miss you too. Things have been rough but starting to get some clarity as well. Still confused on a lot of things though and processing through them. So many crazy thoughts going through my head right now, hard to explain," he wrote.

"Yeah, funny your getting some clarity through my grandmas old bibles. Wasn't there 2? Anyways, was actually still thinking of burning them in case theres a chip in them or something," the text continued. "Going to keep processing through everything and hope to get some answers. Hope all this craziness ends soon. Love you."

In the months before Coleman was arrested for allegedly killing his two children, the father of two spent an increasing amount of time online looking at conspiracy theory websites and message boards, a family friend told PEOPLE.