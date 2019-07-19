New Crime Documentary No One Saw a Thing Spotlights Small-Town Cold Case in America's Heartland

A new true-crime series on Sundance TV will shine a light on a small town in America’s Heartland that has been overshadowed by a nearly 40-year-old crime.

No One Saw A Thing is a six-episode series that examines an unsolved murder and the corrosive effects of vigilantism in small-town America.

In 1981, Ken McElroy was convicted of shooting and injuring a 70-year-old grocer in Skidmore, Missouri. He successfully appealed the conviction and was released on bond. Upon his release, he resumed his harassment of the grocer.

The following day, McElroy — who was known as the “town bully” — was shot to death in broad daylight. He was struck by bullets from at least two different firearms, in front of at least two dozen people. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

McElroy’s death garnered international attention. Avi Belkin, the director of the series, spent two months in Skidmore, where he learned more about the case that has long hung over the small town.

“They’re not glad people are asking about it, but I do think a lot of people are looking for closure,” Belkin tells PEOPLE. “The new generation is kind of upset that this is still looming over the town.”

But throughout his research and interviews, Belkin discovered a history of crime and vigilantism in this isolated Midwestern town.

“I started going deep into it and saw more violent acts that happened in that town. I was fascinated with this story,” he said. “It really becomes a much deeper portrait of American society.”

The series premieres on August 1.