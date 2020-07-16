Cynthia Alexis Alegria lit her house on fire after beating her parents to death

Nev. Woman Beat Parents to Death with Crowbar After Being Confronted About Huffing Paint

A Nevada woman was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for beating her parents to death after they told her to stop doing drugs in their home.

In May, Alexis Cynthia Alegria, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of first-degree arson in the 2018 deaths of her parents Victor Alegria, 61, and Jami Alegria, 58, a spokesperson with the Washoe County District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE.

In October 2018, Alegria had been caught by her parents huffing paint in the garage of the Sparks home she shared with them. Alegria got into a fight with them when they told her she had to stop doing drugs, and the fight turned violent.

Alegria used a crowbar to beat her parents to death — stabbing her father in the back of the head with it — before lighting the house on fire. When first responders arrived at the home, Alegria hesitated to indicate whether anyone was still inside.

She finally "mumbled" that her parents were still inside, according to the spokesperson.