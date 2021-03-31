Nevada Wife Allegedly Kills Husband While He Was on Live Chat Call and Stages It as Accident

A Las Vegas woman was arrested last week after she allegedly killed her husband while he was on a "live chat" and then attempted to make it look like an accident.

Emily Ikuta, 37, faces one count of murder, jail records show.

Ikuta allegedly fatally shot her husband Jourell Ng, 36, in their home on the 9000 block of West Katie Avenue around 11 p.m. on March 22, according to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She allegedly called 911 shortly after and told dispatchers that she had returned from walking her dog to find Ng collapsed on the floor, face down and struggling to breathe. She said that it appeared he had been shot, the document reportedly says.

In a later interview, Ikuta told detectives that her husband may have accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun, adding that she had found a gun near his body and locked it in a closet, the Review-Journal reports.

However, detectives said that her version of events did not line up with evidence they found.

"Below the body of (Ng) there was no large pooling of blood that was expected had (Ng) been found face down, as Ikuta stated she had found him," detectives wrote, according to the newspaper.

Investigators also found gun cleaning supplies, though none of them seemed to have been in use.

Additionally, the bullet that killed Ng traveled in a trajectory that did not line up with the angle it would have traveled had he shot himself while cleaning his gun, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report obtained by the newspaper says that someone who said they were "on a live chat with (Ng) during the time of his murder" called police to tell them what they had heard from the incident.

"They informed detectives they heard (Ng's) dog barking in the background of the call, prior to hearing a slapping noise they believed was a gunshot," police wrote, according to the Review-Journal.

They then heard a yelp, followed by silence, the report said.

Ikuta was arrested on Thursday, and she is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

It's not clear if Ikuta has entered a plea at this time. An attorney could not be identified to comment on her behalf.