Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 22, 2022 01:28 PM
KaLeah Manning and Raenysha Washington, Las Vegas toddler sisters killed
KaLeah Manning and Raenysha Washington. Photo: North Las Vegas Police Dept

A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report.

KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas, FoxNews reports, citing a police report.

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law, say police, and their mother, Raenysha Washington, 25, was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Rose was killed instantly, while Taylor died at a hospital, where Manning and Washington, who are sisters with each other, were also taken for treatment of critical injuries, NBC15 reports.

The North Las Vegas Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information.

Manning "smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes," police said, according to the outlet. A test of her blood alcohol level reportedly revealed it was more than twice the legal limit.

Police allege Washington had also been drinking at the time of the crash, though it was not immediately clear if she also underwent a BAC test.

The toddlers' father, 22-year-old Tavon Wilmer, remembered his daughters as "beautiful, smart girls," adding that the crash was "something that should never have happened," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Manning is charged with three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death and other related traffic offenses, the outlet reports. Washington is charged with two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death.

Manning appeared in court on Dec. 20 while her sister remained hospitalized. It wasn't immediately clear if the women had entered pleas.

The pair's lawyer, Dan Winder, said he will be asking for their release, adding that they do not have extensive criminal histories and are mourning the loss of the toddlers, according to Fox5 Vegas.

The investigation continues.

