Kemaya Taylor, 23, is accused of child abuse, neglect and murder after allegedly leaving her two young children inside a locked, un-air-conditioned bedroom

Nev. Woman Charged with Murder for Allegedly Locking 5-Year-Old in Hot Bedroom with No Air-Conditioning

A young mother is in custody after allegedly leaving her children, ages 5 and 2, locked inside a hot bedroom in Las Vegas Monday, leading to the older sibling's death.

Kemaya Taylor, 23, faces an open murder charge and two counts of child abuse or neglect, PEOPLE confirms.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident around 7 p.m. Monday, the children were found locked inside a bedroom with no air-conditioning, KLAS-TV reports.

The 2-year-old was rescued and handed over to Child Protective Services, but the 5-year-old died, according to the station.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said authorities believe the child died from heat-related causes and that abuse and neglect detectives are handling the case, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KTNV report.

According to the Weather Channel, Las Vegas reached a high of 107 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

Taylor was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning but did not show up, KNTV said, noting that the court is appointing her a public defender.

Inmate records show that her preliminary hearing is now scheduled for July 15.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was unable to provide further information about the child's death to PEOPLE Thursday, citing state privacy laws for active criminal investigations.

Taylor's landlord told the Review-Journal the suspect was having financial problems recently and seemed to be in a bad way.

"She was in a mess," the landlord, who chose to remain anonymous, said. "Her hair was all a mess, the whole house was a mess, and she was packing. That's when I said, 'You know, I think it is not good you are all by yourself with two kids. You should get in touch with your family,' and she said, 'I have no one.' "