Jovan Trevino, 33, has been charged with two counts of murder

Nev. Mom Checked Herself into Hospital and Allegedly Confessed to Drowning Her 2 Kids in Bathtub

A Nevada woman is facing two charges of murder after authorities say that she drowned her two young children in separate bathtubs in her suburban home.

Jovan Trevino, 33, was arrested Tuesday at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz., according to a statement from Bullhead City Police Department. The hospital was approximately 90 miles away from her home in Henderson, Nev.

Trevino allegedly admitted herself to the hospital for treatment and told staff members that she had killed her children, KVVU-TV reports, citing police reports. Authorities had been looking for Trevino since the previous day, when the bodies of her children, Gihanna Fox, 1, and Christopher Fox III, 4, were found in their home.

According to police reports, Trevino's former boyfriend, Christopher Fox, had found the children. He reported their deaths to police, and said that Trevino left her phone and a note that indicated she was going to kill herself.

Police say that Fox went to Trevino's house after getting a feeling that "things did not seem right."

According to charging documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Trevino admitted to killing the children and allegedly gave details on how she did it.

Charging documents allege that Trevino took over-the-counter drugs and drank alcohol before putting Christopher in the bathtub.

"Jovan tricked Christopher into playing on his stomach in the bathtub by giving him a pair of glasses and using them to see better underwater," police wrote, adding that she held him under water for approximately 3 to 4 minutes until the boy was dead.

Police say that Trevino then killed Gihanna by holding her head underwater in the master bathroom's tub. She then allegedly attempted suicide before fleeing the scene.

According to the Henderson Police Department, she will be extradited to Nevada sometime in the next few days.