Nevada Man Charged with Stealing 200 Surgical Masks from Veteran's Affairs Hospital

Washoe County Detention Facility

A man has been charged after allegedly stealing hundreds of surgical masks from a Veteran’s Affairs medical center in Reno, Nevada.

Peter Lucas, 35, was charged with one count of theft of health care property on Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office District of Nevada announced in a press release Wednesday.

Lucas was allegedly captured on police surveillance camera footage at the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center hiding boxes of the masks under his jacket to exit the hospital, the statement said. Lucas allegedly took at least four boxes containing 50 masks each over the span of five days, from March 19 to March 23.

He faces a maximum sentence of a $100,000 fine and one year in prison, the District Attorney’s office said.

According to an affidavit included in a criminal complaint filed on April 6, the medical center went into lockdown on March 17 in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis that restricted access to three designated entries and exits.

An alarm was set off on two days later on March 19 signaling that another door, which was meant to be kept locked, had been forced open.

“Investigation of security footage revealed a white male adult, later revealed as Lucas, was entering and exiting the main entrance door of Building 10. This door has been designated as non-essential and is locked until further notice,” the affidavit says.

Photos from the surveillance footage show Lucas placing boxes underneath his jacket.

When confronted by authorities, Lucas initially denied taking the masks, according to the affidavit.

But he went on to change his story twice, the affidavit claimed, saying that he took the masks “for a friend who also worked in the medical field” and later “stated he took the masks to pass out to the homeless because masks are not readily available to the general public.”

Lucas has denied receiving any sort of compensation for the masks, according to the affidavit.

An attorney for Lucas could not be immediately located by PEOPLE.

Health care workers across the country have been in short supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) during the ongoing public health crisis, including masks.

“Our military veterans served on the front lines to protect our country, and now our health professionals are doing the same in our fight against COVID-19,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said in a statement Wednesday. “We will not allow the theft of personal protective equipment to go undeterred, endangering the safety of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals protecting our communities.”

As of Thursday, there are at least 2,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada, with 80 deaths related to the virus. Nationwide, there are at least 450,682 confirmed cases and more than 16,000 related deaths.

