Authorities allege Roy Jaggers, 27, was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and ax before being shot and killed

Nev. Man Was Allegedly Tortured for Hours, Forced to Walk off Cliff, as 3 Charged with Murder

One of three people accused of killing a 27-year-old Nevada man is being considered for the death penalty, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

On Aug. 1, Nye County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a deceased male, officials stated.

They identified Roy Jaggers, who had been tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and ax, and after he was stripped of his clothes, he was forced to walk off a cliff in Cathedral Canyon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper.

When he reached the bottom of the canyon, Jaggers was shot multiple times, the complaint stated.

Jaggers' mother told investigators that he was last seen with a neighbor, Heather Pate, 27, of Las Vegas, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.

The following day, law enforcement detained Pate, her boyfriend, 36-year-old Kevin Dent, and Pate's ex-boyfriend, Brad Mehn, 37.

"They met Mehn who led them to an area in the desert where they tortured Jaggers over multiple hours, utilizing numerous different weapons," Nye County Sheriff's Captain David Boruchowitz said in a video statement. "After they finished torturing Jaggers, they drove him to Cathedral Canyon, approximately 25 miles away, where they threw him off the cliff into the gorge where they subsequently shot at him numerous times, ultimately killing him."

Mehn led investigators to the murder weapon and deputies collected additional evidence, Boruchowitz said.

"NCSO detectives discovered the motive for the murder was Pate's belief that Jaggers had hurt her child," he said. "As a result, she and her boyfriend Dent lured Jaggers to her residence. When he arrived, they confronted Jaggers and subsequently beat him."

All three suspects are being held without bail on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, battery with substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit murder, TV station KSNV reported.

Jaggers' mother described her son as loving and friendly who played the saxophone, loved anime and the martial arts.

"Roy was killed doing what he did best. Protecting the innocent," his mother wrote in a GoFundMe post.

Mehn's court-appointed defense attorney, told the Journal-Review last week that prosecutors are considering the death penalty for his client. Mehn is accused of shooting Jaggers after he went off the cliff, according to the complaint obtained by the newspaper.