Nev. Filmmaker Is Killed in Random Store Shooting, Suspect Stormed Business with Tactical Vest

"It's just senseless," said a friend of Curtis Abraham. "Just wrong place wrong time"

A Nevada filmmaker was killed in what police say was a "completely random" shooting at a gas station in south Las Vegas.

Curtis Abraham, 35, was sitting in his vehicle outside the convenience store early on Thursday morning while his girlfriend went inside to get a few items. Just after midnight, police say, 22-year-old Jesus Javier Uribe walked into the parking lot wearing a bulletproof vest.

Authorities tell CBS-8 that the Uribe first shot at an empty car, before walking over to Abraham's car and shooting him to death. Uribe then entered the convenience store. Abraham's girlfriend hid in a cooler with a clerk, while other customers fled out the back door.

At least seven bullet casings were found inside the store, but no one inside was hit by gunfire, the prosecutor said. Uribe then fled the scene.

Police allege that Uribe and Abraham did not know each other and that the shooting was random. They have not released a motive in the incident.

After a 12-hour manhunt, Uribe was apprehended. He has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, several of Abraham's friends gathered for a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to celebrate the aspiring filmmaker's life. "Everybody that knows him knows that he always has a smile on his face," Abraham's friend and business partner, Malachi Miles, told the station. "His energy is always upbeat."

"It feels senseless like there was no purpose no motive and that's what we have to live with," Miles continued. "[It's] just senseless. Just wrong place wrong time."