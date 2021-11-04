Tina Tintor and her dog Maxi were killed in the early morning crash allegedly caused by Henry Ruggs III, who police say was going 156 mph

Nev. Woman Killed Along with Dog in Crash Involving Raiders Player Remembered as Great Friend

The woman who died in a car crash involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was described as charismatic, brilliant and a great friend.

Tina Tintor, 23, was killed along with her dog Maxi Tuesday morning when Ruggs, who was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, slammed into the back of her 2013 Toyota RAV4 near Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that Ruggs was going 156 mph at the time of the accident and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit two hours afterwards.

Ruggs, 22, faces a charge of DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a statement.

Tintor's friend Bojana Filipovic told Fox 5 Vegas that she and Tinto, an aspiring computer programmer, were out late walking Maxi prior to the crash.

"We always go to parks and walk her dogs and just hang out and have a good time," she said. "And just think about the future. We were just talking about going to Serbia together."

Tina Tintor

She said Tintor, a Serbian immigrant, was just about to get her U.S. citizenship.

"Everything was going swell," she said.

Filipovic said Tintor dropped her off and was on her way home when she was killed.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Responding officers located the Toyota on fire," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Both Tintor and her dog died at the scene.

Police said Ruggs remained on the scene and "showed signs of impairment," the release states.

Ruggs was taken to UMC hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Raiders have since released Ruggs, ESPN reports.

In statement obtained by PEOPLE, Ruggs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said, "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

Ruggs was the Raiders first round draft pick in 2020.

Fox 5 Vegas reports that two hours after the crash, Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161, more than twice the legal limit. He also allegedly possessed a loaded firearm.

The outlet reports the judge set bail at $150,000, with electronic monitoring. Ruggs also cannot drive and surrendered his passport. Additionally, the judge required Ruggs to wear a device to monitor consumption of alcohol and controlled substances.

Filipovic said Tintor would "give you a shoulder to lean on, and she'll always slap sense into you if you do something wrong."