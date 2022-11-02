Nev. Mom Was Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend in Front of Son, 6, Who Ran to Neighbors for Help

A 43-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at her home, TV station KSNV reported.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police discovered the body of Yetundi Maples, 46, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside her home, Las Vegas Metro police stated in a press release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, Ishmil Swafford was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, police stated. He is currently being held without bond, according to online records.

Ishmil Swafford. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter

After the shooting, a 6-year-old child allegedly ran to a neighbor and said his mother had been shot, KSNV reported. The neighbor called 911.

In a GoFundMe created by Maples' daughter, she wrote that her younger brother was "brave" when he reached out to a neighbor.

"[M]y mother Yetundi Maples was brutally murdered by her live in boyfriend in front of my 6 year old brother who was brave enough to run to a neighbors house to alert them that our mother had been shot," she wrote. "We are so thankful my brother was not harmed."

She wrote that her mother did not have insurance and created the account to help with expenses.

"[P]lease keep my family in your prayers as my baby brother still don't comprehend the severity of what has happened," she stated, "this will be a long uphill battle for him as myself as I truly don't understand how this has happened to us."

It was unclear whether Swafford had entered a plea or obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.