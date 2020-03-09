Nev. Mom Killed Husband and 2 Teen Sons Before Turning Gun on Herself

Image zoom Google Maps

A Nevada mother fatally shot her husband and two teenage sons in their home in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

On Wednesday, the bodies of Joan M. Huber, 53, Adam P. Huber, 50 and their sons Adam J. Huber, 17 and Michael P. Huber, 16, were found dead in their south Reno home, the Reno Gazette Journal, KOLO, and NBC News reports.

According to the Reno Police Department, Joan fatally shot her husband and teen sons before turning the gun on herself.

Officer Travis Warren said an “involved” party made a call for a welfare check and police responded to the home, the Journal reports.

Adam and Michael were students at Damonte Ranch High School while their father worked at Reno Buick GMC.

Huber was originally from County Kerry, Ireland, Fox News reports, and had four siblings.

In a statement to KOLO, Principal Darvel Bell said he was “heartbroken” to share the news of the “tragedy” with the community.

“It has been such a difficult year for all of us, and I appreciate your extraordinary courage over these past few months,” Bell said. “We are Mustang strong, and we can rely on each other during this tragic time.”