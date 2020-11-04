16-Year-Old Nevada Girl Fatally Shot in ‘Random’ Attack While Working at McDonald’s Drive-Through

Justin Michael Mullis allegedly walked up to the drive-through window around 9:36 p.m. on Nov. 1 and shot Kylee Leniz through the glass

A 16-year-old Nevada girl was fatally shot at a McDonald’s drive-through window in Elko Sunday.

Kylee Leniz, an Elko High School student, was allegedly shot by 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis.

Police have alleged that Mullis walked up to the McDonald's window around 9:36 p.m. Nov. 1 and shot her through the glass before fleeing the scene.

Leniz was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, where she died.

On Monday, Mullis was driven by an acquaintance to the Elko police station, where he was interviewed and arrested.

He is facing a charge of open murder and is now being held in Elko County Jail.

Police said they believe the shooting was random and there is no connection between Mullis and Leniz.

“It is kind of a mystery to all of us why he chose to do that,” Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi tells PEOPLE. "He apparently was angry and went to the McDonald's and took his wrath out on this poor, unfortunate 16-year-old lady. He was angry about his life in general. Usually you will have a relationship dispute or robbery, but he just walked up and shot that girl for no reason. It is completely senseless."

Police said Leniz was shot once, and the 9mm handgun used in the shooting has yet to be found.

Mullis was allegedly wearing a face covering but police were able to track him through surveillance footage to a nearby motel where he went to hide, Palhegyi says. They used the surveillance footage to identify him.

"We had the photo and it was pretty clear, and the tips started coming in and we were able to get him identified that way," he says.

Palhegyi says Mullis left evidence around the motel that allegedly linked him to the shooting.

Mullis had a connection to the Elko area and had recently come to the area. "He kind of crashes at different people's houses and doesn’t have a home here per se," Palhegyi says.

“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night," McDonald’s owner Chris Kassity said, the Elko Daily Free Press reports.