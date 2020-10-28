Clarence Martin, Jr., was apprehended in a TSA Security shirt on the tarmac of a nearby airport

Nev. Dad Allegedly Killed His Baby by Throwing Her 22 Feet Off Balcony During Dispute with Mom

A newborn baby girl lost her life in Las Vegas over the weekend after being thrown to her death from a second-story balcony, allegedly by her own father, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from police says London Martin was nearly two months old when she was killed Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.

The baby's father, Clarence Martin, Jr., 32, has been charged with open murder for allegedly throwing his infant daughter from a balcony during an argument with his fiancée — London's mother.

Police said London plummeted more than 22 feet to the pavement below.

Officers arrived at the scene, responding to calls of a domestic disturbance, and immediately "located the infant and her mother, who was performing CPR" on London.

The newborn was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from blunt force head trauma.

London Martin

According to police, Martin fled the area as officers were arriving.

Before leaving the scene, investigators allege Martin started a fire that damaged the inside of their apartment and left the family's dog dead.

According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, which obtained a copy of Martin's arrest report, London's mother told police Martin had a history of "mental issues" and had not eaten or slept in the days leading up to the dispute.

The two have been together for four years.

She also told police she awoke Saturday morning to Martin kicking her and London, who was asleep with her on the bed. She took London into the living room, but Martin allegedly followed and snatched London from her.

According to the paper, Martin stepped out onto the balcony with London and returned moments later without her.

London's mother ran out to get her, she said, and a neighbor helped her call 911.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for London's funeral expenses.

"You will always hold a special place in all our hearts," reads the page. "You were treasured and loved before we even knew you sweet baby girl. Even if for only a short time, you were our beautiful little princess."

Police apprehended Martin a short while later at a nearby airport. He was wearing a TSA Security shirt and had made his way onto the tarmac.

In addition to open murder, Martin has been charged with first-degree arson, torture of an animal and battery on a protected person.