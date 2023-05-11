Neurosurgeon Was Dragged Naked and Facedown to Attic Crawlspace After Being Shot Twice in Head: Autopsy Report

The beloved Detroit neurosurgeon whose body was found stuffed in a crawlspace in his historic home was shot twice in the head and dragged to the attic facedown and naked, authorities said.

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23 inside his stately home in the Boston-Edison section of the city after his family asked police to check on him when he failed to show up at an event in Indiana.

Authorities initially said he was found wrapped in a sheet and had been shot multiple times in the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy report obtained by the Detroit Free Press and 7 Action News reveals new details about Hoover's mysterious slaying.

Home of Dr. Devon Hoover. Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/Youtube

He was shot twice in the head – first above and behind his right ear, and then to the back of the head, the report says, 7 Action News reports. The first shot was not fired at close range, the report says.

With the second shot, "there was a partial muzzle imprint on the inferior edge of this wound," the report says, according to 7 Action News.

Hoover had abrasions on his face suggesting that he was in a prone position with the left side of his face resting against some kind of surface when he was shot, the report says, 7 Action News reports.

Hoover was then dragged facedown to the attic, the report says, according to the Detroit Free Press, and he was naked with only one black sock on his foot.

He was covered with a comforter, sheet and a rug, according to the report. He was taken to the attic after he had died, the report says.

Shortly after Hoover's shocking death, police took a person of interest into custody on a charge unrelated to his death, Detroit Police Chief White said at a press conference, the Detroit Free Press reports.

"We are confident that this person has information about what transpired," White told reporters, NBC News reports.

White said police believe Hoover knew his assailant but did not provide additional details about the nature of their relationship.

"I am not comfortable doing that at this point," White told Local 4. "I think that it would be irresponsible for me to do that until I know a little bit more information."

The person was later released, the Detroit Police said in a statement on May 2.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

As authorities continue to investigate, those who knew the doctor are still coming to grips with his brutal death. Tributes poured in for him online from former patients, co-workers and hospital staff who remembered him for his warmth, compassion and talent as a surgeon.

"I was referred to Dr. Hoover for back surgery and was scared to death," Elizabeth Ann wrote on Facebook. "He comforted me and made all other solutions possible to me before surgery. After discussing my condition and healthcare he started asking me about myself. I thought, WOW, this Dr really cares."

Hoover was known in his neighborhood for meticulously caring for his home, where he hosted events for the community.

Paddy Lynch, who lived in the neighborhood recalled on Facebook his interactions with Hoover, saying he "was one of the first neighbors to take me under their wing, offering old house advice, support and kindness all along the way."

"Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations," Lynch added. "For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life."

Hoover specialized in back and neck surgeries and worked for Ascension Health of Michigan. He completed his training at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, according to his obituary. He had also done fellowships at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Hoover's funeral was held on April 30 at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Born in Indiana, Hoover was the fourth child of seven and the only boy, according to his obituary. Before attending college, he worked on the family dairy farm.

Hoover's family and friends were always a priority, the obituary adds. "He rarely missed a Hoover family event and made the drive to Indiana frequently to visit his parents and sisters, often playing with his many nieces and nephews," it reads. "He spent quality time with many friends and enjoyed traveling with them to unique places around the world."

Hoover "was a gift from God, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He touched many lives with his kindness and generosity."

The medical examiner's office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for the report.