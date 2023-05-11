Neurosurgeon Was Dragged Naked and Facedown to Attic Crawlspace After Being Shot Twice in Head: Autopsy Report

The murder of beloved Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, of Detroit, who was found under a comforter wearing only one sock, remains a mystery as police work to find his killer

By KC Baker
Published on May 11, 2023 04:36 PM
Devon Hoover
Dr. Devon Hoover. Photo: Facebook

The beloved Detroit neurosurgeon whose body was found stuffed in a crawlspace in his historic home was shot twice in the head and dragged to the attic facedown and naked, authorities said.

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23 inside his stately home in the Boston-Edison section of the city after his family asked police to check on him when he failed to show up at an event in Indiana.

Authorities initially said he was found wrapped in a sheet and had been shot multiple times in the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy report obtained by the Detroit Free Press and 7 Action News reveals new details about Hoover's mysterious slaying.

Police look for clues after murder mystery of well-known doctor In Boston Edison Historic District
Home of Dr. Devon Hoover. Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV/Youtube

He was shot twice in the head – first above and behind his right ear, and then to the back of the head, the report says, 7 Action News reports. The first shot was not fired at close range, the report says.

With the second shot, "there was a partial muzzle imprint on the inferior edge of this wound," the report says, according to 7 Action News.

Hoover had abrasions on his face suggesting that he was in a prone position with the left side of his face resting against some kind of surface when he was shot, the report says, 7 Action News reports.

Hoover was then dragged facedown to the attic, the report says, according to the Detroit Free Press, and he was naked with only one black sock on his foot.

He was covered with a comforter, sheet and a rug, according to the report. He was taken to the attic after he had died, the report says.

Shortly after Hoover's shocking death, police took a person of interest into custody on a charge unrelated to his death, Detroit Police Chief White said at a press conference, the Detroit Free Press reports.

"We are confident that this person has information about what transpired," White told reporters, NBC News reports.

White said police believe Hoover knew his assailant but did not provide additional details about the nature of their relationship.

"I am not comfortable doing that at this point," White told Local 4. "I think that it would be irresponsible for me to do that until I know a little bit more information."

The person was later released, the Detroit Police said in a statement on May 2.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

As authorities continue to investigate, those who knew the doctor are still coming to grips with his brutal death. Tributes poured in for him online from former patients, co-workers and hospital staff who remembered him for his warmth, compassion and talent as a surgeon.

"I was referred to Dr. Hoover for back surgery and was scared to death," Elizabeth Ann wrote on Facebook. "He comforted me and made all other solutions possible to me before surgery. After discussing my condition and healthcare he started asking me about myself. I thought, WOW, this Dr really cares."

Hoover was known in his neighborhood for meticulously caring for his home, where he hosted events for the community.

Paddy Lynch, who lived in the neighborhood recalled on Facebook his interactions with Hoover, saying he "was one of the first neighbors to take me under their wing, offering old house advice, support and kindness all along the way."

"Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations," Lynch added. "For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life."

Hoover specialized in back and neck surgeries and worked for Ascension Health of Michigan. He completed his training at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, according to his obituary. He had also done fellowships at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Hoover's funeral was held on April 30 at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Born in Indiana, Hoover was the fourth child of seven and the only boy, according to his obituary. Before attending college, he worked on the family dairy farm.

Hoover's family and friends were always a priority, the obituary adds. "He rarely missed a Hoover family event and made the drive to Indiana frequently to visit his parents and sisters, often playing with his many nieces and nephews," it reads. "He spent quality time with many friends and enjoyed traveling with them to unique places around the world."

Hoover "was a gift from God, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He touched many lives with his kindness and generosity."

The medical examiner's office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for the report.

Related Articles
Devon Hoover
Person of Interest Arrested After Neurosurgeon Is Found Shot to Death, Wrapped in Sheet in Attic
Devon Hoover
Respected Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead at Detroit Home
Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Forensic Pathologist Reveals How Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Killed, Daughter's Cause of Death Unknown
ralph yarl
'I Wanted to Make Sure That Child Was Not Alone': Good Samaritan Who Rushed to Help Ralph Yarl Speaks Out
Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala
Man Allegedly Called 911 to Report Stabbing Doctor Wife to Death After Becoming Enraged About Her Night Out
This booking photo provided by the Kansas City Police Department shows Andrew Lester on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Lester, who shot a Black teen that approached the wrong house in Kansas City, Mo., last week while trying to pick up his younger brothers, has been charged with first-degree assault, the Clay County prosecutor said Monday, April 17. (Kansas City Police Department via AP); Ralph Yarl as the main - https://www.gofundme.com/f/nf36y-cover-medical-expenses
D.A. Cites 'Racial Component' to Ralph Yarl Shooting, Suspect Said He Was 'Scared to Death' of Teen
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell Is on Trial for Murder. Here Are All the People Connected to Her Who Died Mysteriously
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
Zhuri Sade Bogle
7-Month-Old Pa. Baby Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning Amid Rapid Rise in Children's Deaths from Drug Exposure
2 People Arrested After Missing Colorado Man's Body Found in 'Clandestine Grave': 'Enough to Send Shivers Down Your Spine'
2 Arrested After Missing Colo. Man's Body Found in Grave: 'It's Enough to Send Shivers Down Your Spine'
Rasheem Carter
Family Says Black Man Was Found Decapitated in Mississippi, Believes He Was Targeted by 'Lynch Mob'
Azreya Lomeli, 15, is missing from Little Village, Chicago
15-Year-Old Goes Missing in Chicago After 2 Women Found Dead in Same Area
Meshay Melendez and daughter Layla Stewart found dead
Ex-Boyfriend Named Person of Interest After Bodies of Missing Wash. Mom, 7-Year-Old Daughter Found
William and Heather Small
Ex-Cop with History of Domestic Violence Arrests Found Dead Alongside Ex-Officer Wife in Murder-Suicide
Emma Pattison (45) and her family, George (39) and Lettie (7), photographed at Epsom College on 9th January 2022
Husband of Slain U.K. Headteacher and Daughter Died from 'Shotgun Wound,' Say Authorities
Detroit police are searching for Armani Kelly, 38, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31 who appeared to have disappeared together on Jan. 21 from a club in Detroit. Photo credit Missing in Michigan - Detroit Police Department
Bodies Believed to Belong to Rappers Missing Since Canceled Gig Found: 'They Didn't Deserve This'