Netflix's 'The Watcher': What's the Status of the Investigation?

To this day, the identity of "The Watcher" remains a mystery

By
Published on October 18, 2022 12:33 PM
657 Boulevard Westfield NJ
657 Boulevard . Photo: Google Maps

After a family of five moved into their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, N.J., eerie and threatening letters soon began to arrive.

Derek and Maria Broaddus closed on the home at 657 Boulevard in 2014 for $1.3 million, but before they could move in, the anonymous letters — which were signed by "The Watcher" — halted their plans.

Netflix's newest series The Watcher is loosely based on the family's harrowing experience after buying the six-bedroom Dutch colonial home. The revived attention on the home has left some wondering if the case of the creepy letters is still under investigation.

According to Today, the Union County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation is no longer active, but the case is still open. To this day, the letter writer, or writers, have never been identified despite investigations by both authorities and the Broaddus family.

While still owning the home but not living there, Derek became determined to find the culprit. He set up cameras and employed a private investigator who ran background checks on one of the neighbors who he thought could be responsible, The Cut reports.

But the next-door neighbors, the Langfords, who had lived in their home since the 1960s, were ruled out as suspects by prosecutors, The Cut reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Broadduses hired former FBI agent Robert Lenehan to conduct a threat assessment on the letters, the outlet reports. Lenehan noted that the writer was most likely an older person. He also said the writer had a "seething anger" toward wealthy people.

"The house is crying from all of the pain it is going through. You have changed it and made it so fancy. You are stealing its history. It cries for the past and what used to be in the time when I roamed its halls. The 1960s were a good time for 657 Boulevard when I ran from room to room imagining the life with the rich occupants there," one of the letters read, in part.

After the mysterious case began to gain national attention, Barron Chambliss — a detective from the Westfield Police Department — was asked to look into the case, The Cut reports.

While doing so, he discovered that investigators conducted DNA analysis on one of the envelopes that contained one of The Watcher's letters — and the DNA belonged to a woman.

However, the DNA never matched any of the suspects authorities had on their radar, and the investigation began to die down. The Watcher was never caught.

The Westfield Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the investigation.

Because the person responsible was still at large, the Broadduses didn't want to move in. After renting out the house for a short period, the family decided to sell it in 2019 at a $400,000 loss.

According to The Cut, the new owners have not received any letters from the infamous Watcher, and Derek, Maria and their children still live in Westfield.

And although the Broadduses did sell the rights to their story to Netflix for The Watcher, The Cut reports that the money they received didn't even cover their losses on the house at 657 Boulevard.

Related Articles
The Watcher. (L to R) Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 106 of The Watcher.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
657 Boulevard Westfield NJ
'You Know I Will Be Watching': All About the New Jersey Home that Inspired 'The Watcher'
Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Sell You a 'Dream Home' in Teaser for Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher'. Netflix
Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Sell You a 'Dream Home' in Teaser for Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher'
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
10 Real-Life Haunted Houses
10 Real-Life Haunted Houses Across the Country You Can Visit This Spooky Season...if You Dare
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Paul Flores, Kristin Smart, Ruben Flores
Kristin Smart's Body Is Still Missing — But Longtime Suspect and His Father Face Trial
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Gwendolyn Harris, Antoinette Parks, Madeleine Furey-Livaudais
Denver Police Say Man Who Killed Cop 40 Years Ago Is Also Responsible for 4 Women's Murders
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Jonbenet Ramsey cover
25 Years After JonBenét Ramsey's Murder, Police Still Hope New DNA Technology Will Crack Case
Ronnie Hyde
Former Youth Pastor Goes on Trial in Murder of Boy, 16, Whose Dismembered Remains Were Found Behind Dumpster