Netflix Docuseries Revisits Infamous 'Bling Ring,' Which Targeted Celebs' Homes: Watch Exclusive Trailer

They were called the "Bling Ring" — a group of privileged teens and young adults who became infamous for their robberies of celebrities' homes in the 2008 and 2009. A forthcoming Netflix docuseries goes inside their brazen crime spree, featuring interviews in which participants reflect on how their teenage impulsiveness led them down a dark path.

Alexis Haines — formerly Alexis Neiers — and Nick Prugo, perhaps the most well-known members of the group, appear in the series, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, which begins streaming on Sept. 21.

In the trailer, Prugo says, "I've always been the type of person to kind of do whatever I had to get what I wanted, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did."

The group stole what is believed to be around $3 million dollars in cash and belongings — including clothing, shoes, handbags and cosmetics — from celebrities. Paris Hilton, whose home was burglarized many times, was a repeat victim.

"We were constantly going to Paris' house," Prugo says in the trailer. "It was like our personal ATM."

Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Entertainment blogger and media personality Perez Hilton appears as a talking head in the series, saying in the trailer: "The interest wasn't just they targeted celebrities, it was the brazenness of keeping the clothes, and wearing it themselves."

After Prugo and two other members of the group robbed Lindsey Lohan, the actress released the security footage of the burglars ransacking her home to TMZ.

Ultimately, the group was identified and apprehended. After Prugo's arrest, he pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree burglary charges and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was released from prison after one year.

Netflix

For her part, Haines was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for a felony conviction related to the robbery of Orlando Bloom's home. She was released after serving one month.

Haines is now married and has two children. In the docuseries, she seemingly downplays her involvement in the heists.

"I didn't come here to, like, save face," she says in the trailer. "I came here to be honest."

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist begins streaming Sept. 21 on Netflix.