Judge Recommends Neo-Nazi Pay $14 Million to Jewish Woman He Subjected to 'Troll Storm'

A federal judge in Montana has recommended that the founder of a neo-Nazi website pay more than $14 million in a lawsuit settlement to a Jewish women he subjected to an anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation campaign.

The ruling, recommended by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah C. Lynch, now awaits approval by a U.S. District Court judge, CNN reported.

“This lawsuit has always been about stopping others from enduring the terror I continue to live through at the hands of a neo-Nazi and his followers, and I wanted to make sure that this never happens to anyone else,” Tanya Gersh, who filed the lawsuit in 2017 against neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, said in a statement to CNN.

Gersh and her family have experienced years of harassment and intimidation after Anglin published her name and contact information on his website, The Daily Stormer, and urged his readers to harass her.

His post was created after Gersh, a realtor and mother of two, got into a disagreement with Sherry Spencer — mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer — over selling her son’s property after she warned the mother of protests and urged her to disavow her son’s views, according to CNN.

After the post went live, Gersh and her family received a flood of threats in the form of calls, voicemails, emails, texts and social media posts. She received messages that read, “I hope you die” and “We will take pleasure in your pain,” as well as a voicemail saying, “You are surprisingly easy to find on the Internet. And in real life.”

Her son was also attacked on social media.

“Ms. Gersh has had panic attacks, goes to bed in tears, wakes up crying, startles easily, feels anxiety and discomfort in crowded places, has had trouble leaving her home, and fears answering her phone,” her attorneys wrote in her suit, reports NBC News. “Overall, she feels like an entirely different person than she did before the troll storm, as though she has been permanently altered.”

Anglin did not appear in court, which led Gersh to seek a default judgement. His whereabouts are currently unknown and he can only be forced to pay the damages if he is found in the U.S.

Judge Lynch has also recommended an insurance of a permanent injunction that requires Anglin to remove the blog post targeting Gersh from his website.