"I've seen them actually attack a deer," said one woman who lives near the site of the deadly incident

Neighbors Speak Out After Ala. Mom of 4 Is Killed by Large Pack of Dogs: 'They're Really Aggressive'

Residents of Nauvoo, Alabama, are on edge this week, after a mother of four was brutally mauled to death Monday by a pack of dogs.

"It's got us all on edge right now," explains Robin Johnson, who lives along Jagger Road in Nauvoo, where Ruthie Mae Brown was killed by a pack estimated to consist of seven dogs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

WBMA spoke to residents of Nauvoo in the wake of the 36-year-old woman's grim death.

Brown was found dead Monday afternoon. Authorities, who continue to investigate, say that she was attacked while walking down the street.

Brown was the mother of four boys. No charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Locals who talked to WBMA said the dog pack in question roams the area freely. Police said at least two of the animals have owners.

Johnson said that she often sees the pack hanging out along nearby railroad tracks.

"It is really scary," Johnson said. "I've seen them actually attack a deer."

According to Johnson, she has had to fend off the dogs herself.

"I actually had a stick in my hand which, I know the owner's name and I would call the owner's name, and they would back off," Johnson said, "They're really aggressive dogs. They were very aggressive. If I wouldn't have known the owner's name it probably would have happened to me."

Witnesses said the pack of dogs would attack without antagonization.

Joanne Walker, who lives near the site of the incident, has also seen the animals roaming the neighborhood.

WBMA reports that four or five of the dogs have been caught.

That particular county in Alabama lacks any sort of leash law.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An autopsy is being conducted on Brown's remains.