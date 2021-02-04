Neighbors Reported Child, 3, Screaming Before Death, and Mom's Boyfriend Is Accused of Beating Him

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania toddler is dead after his mother's boyfriend allegedly beat him to death.

On Wednesday, Aiden Lombardi passed away at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburg.

Authorities say the boy became unresponsive while left in the care of his mother's boyfriend, Tyler Mason, the night before, WTAE, WXPI and the Pittsburg Post-Gazette report.

According to the criminal complaint, Mason allegedly told police Aiden had been "fussy" all night so he gave him water and milk.

Soon after, Mason allegedly claimed he "noticed blood and a chewed French fry" near the boy's mouth, leading him to believe Aiden was choking," the complaint states.

Mason said he performed CPR on the child until first responders arrived.

However, paramedics told police the boy's body was covered in bruises and that he had no pulse when they arrived while neighbors said they had heard a child screaming in pain earlier in the night.

"Aiden James was a sweet 3-year-old always [full of] smiles and full of life and love," writes the organizer of a GoFundMe page set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

Mason was initially charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. On Thursday, he was charged with homicide after a medical examiner confirmed Aiden died of blunt force trauma to the head.

No charges have been brought against the child's mother.