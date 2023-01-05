Neighbors Left Confused After Seemingly 'Great Guy' Drove Tesla Off Cliff with 'Idyllic Family' Inside

A neighborhood is still in shock after a father drove a Tesla carrying his wife and two young children over a notorious California cliff earlier this month –– allegedly intentionally.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, was arrested Monday at Stanford Hospital, per an arrest report by the California Highway Patrol that was previously reviewed by PEOPLE. Patel, of Pasadena, has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Patel was trapped inside his vehicle with wife, 41, as well as their two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, before they were saved in a dramatic, multi-agency rescue.

Neighbors have now spoken about their shock as the Patels seemed like the perfect family and they were often seen walking with their children and giving cookies to neighbors.

Dharmesh A. Patel and his family. Facebook

"They're a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues," Roger Newmark told The Los Angeles Times. "It's so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity."

Newmark, who moved onto the street more than 40 years ago, told the outlet the Patels have been in the neighborhood for five years after they purchased a home at the end of a cul-de-sac. They quickly became staples in the community and even sent out Christmas cards just days before Patel drove the vehicle 250 feet over Devil's Slide on Highway 1.

Another neighbor, Sarah Walker, told The Times, "He's just so present. Dharmesh and I would wave 'Hi,' but he would always come over and have a conversation. He was always happy and ready to talk."

Scenes from the Tesla crash rescue. Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Expressing shock, she added of Patel and his wife, "Really I can't believe it. No one can believe it. They felt like newlyweds. The way they interact and look at each other, it just felt like they should be together."

A Pasadena city manager spokeswoman said that police were never called to their home for domestic violence issues.

Authorities have not publicized an alleged motive.

RELATED VIDEO: Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

It's not clear if Patel has hired a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

On Tuesday, the CHP said in a news release that it was alerted of "a vehicle over the side of the cliff on SR-1" around 10:50 a.m local time on Monday. When the CHP and other responding agencies arrived at the scene, they saw a white Tesla that had fallen 250-300 feet off the cliff, the release said. Authorities managed to reach the vehicle and recover two adults and two children, who were rushed "to a local hospital with serious injuries."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Shaun Bouyea of the California Highway Patrol, who assisted in the rescue, tells PEOPLE that he hadn't seen a crash -- or a recovery -- quite like that before. "I've seen people go over cliffs and survive, but never from [300 feet]," he says. "Also, it's unusual for that many people to be in the car and to have them all survive."

He also noted that seeing the two children moving around inside the vehicle "changed the tone" of the rescue. "Hearing that a car went 300 feet off a cliff, and then seeing victims still alive — that boosted hope for everyone, and changed the tone from somber to something more miraculous."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.