Neighbors Saw Brian Laundrie, Family Leave House with Camper After Gabby Petito Vanished: Report

The couple who lives directly across the street from Brian Laundrie's parents' Florida home claim it seemed the entire family went on a camping trip about a week after Gabby Petito's 23-year-old fiancé returned — alone — on Sept. 1 in the white van the two had been traveling in.

FOX 13 spoke to William and Charlene Guthrie, who only just moved to their North Port neighborhood.

According to the Guthries, who could not be reached by phone Thursday, the Laundries loaded up their new camper earlier this month and left town for the weekend.

The presumed trip occurred about a week after Laundrie returned to North Port without Gabby, 22.

"I was doing some work in the front yard and I noticed they got a new camper for the back of the pickup," William Guthrie told the station. "I saw them loading it up, so I assume they were preparing for a camping trip with their new camper."

"They were gone for the weekend," Charlene Guthrie chimed in.

The Guthries added they've been in touch with authorities about what they know.

Gabby was found dead over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park, and officials have since determined her death was a homicide.

Meanwhile, the search resumed Thursday morning for Laundrie, who hasn't been seen in over a week. He apparently told his parents he was going on a hike.

For nearly two months, Gabby and Laundrie, had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. Police say Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home in the van on Sept. 1, and that he was alone.

Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11 — more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone. Laundrie and his parents refused to meet with detectives handling the case.

Last Wednesday, Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case. Last Friday, he was reported missing. Laundrie has not been named a suspect in the case.

At this point, investigators have yet to say how Gabby was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

Police believe the relationship between Gabby and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

On Sept. 15, PEOPLE spoke with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, who said his daughter was "amazing."

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw," he said. "She has a great eye with decorating … She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

"If Woodstock was still going on, she'd still be there, man," Joseph added. "She's a hippie from the '60s, all right? She's a Beatles fan, round glasses … a free spirit."