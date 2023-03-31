Nebraska Woman Allegedly Ran Over, Killed 2 Employees of Her Housing Complex on Purpose

A 27-year-old Nebraska woman faces murder charges after allegedly striking two maintenance workers at her apartment complex with her car on purpose — and trying to run over a third man, say police.

On Monday afternoon, Taylor Bradley allegedly hit longtime maintenance workers at The Lodge in Lincoln with her Subaru after driving it off the road and onto a grassy area, according to court records obtained by The Lincoln Journal Star.

"Video and witness accounts of the incident support the arrest of Taylor Bradley for second degree murder as they exhibit intent," the Lincoln Police Department said in a press release. "Intent is further supported by the location where the victims were run over which is approximately 20-30 yards from any roadway."

She allegedly struck and killed 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez, KETV, The Lincoln Journal Star and KOLN report.

She allegedly told police in an interview that she hit them "seconds apart" from each other, KOLN reports.

Bradley was arrested on Tuesday and initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder. She was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder, KOLN reports.

Court documents obtained by KETV show that she's accused of trying to kill a third man, Robert Sargent, that same day.

As a result, Bradley is also charged with three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of attempt of a Class 1 felony for "attempt(ing) to kill Robert Sargent purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice," prosecutors said in a complaint filed Wednesday, The Lincoln Journal Star reports.

During her arraignment on Wednesday, Bradley began screaming and swearing at the judge from jail during a virtual courthouse hearing.

When the judge read the charges Bradley faces, Bradley looked closely into the camera and said, "No, no, no, no," The Lincoln Journal Star reports.

The judge continued reading the charges and Bradley interrupted her, saying, "I had a shoplifting charge! That's all I've ever had!" she says in the video, KETV reports.

Growing more agitated, she said, "They think I'm on so many drugs," Bradley said. "Because they stocked me full of all my mom's drugs."

At one point she started yelling, "One, two and three!" saying "I don't give an absolute f—."

Bradley lives at the apartment complex and allegedly ran the fatal victims over near the clubhouse at the apartment complex.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to find out why she allegedly targeted these men.

Bradley is being held on a $2 million bond. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

During a press conference this week, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins called the case "complex."

When asked about a possible motive, she said, "I would love to be able to answer that question, you know, 'What led up to somebody intentionally running others over?'" The Lincoln Journal Star reports.

"It's part of the investigation and we're really looking into what happened. Unfortunately, there's witnesses that saw parts of it, but not the entire interaction."

A GoFundMe was set up by Karmazin's family to help defray funeral expenses and help his wife and children with living expenses.

"Chris was a charismatic individual who loved being a father and husband," the GoFundMe says.

"He leaves behind 3 children: Sehven (24 years old), Lydia (12 years old), and Laurel (6 years old)- and his loving wife, Aylin. Also, Chris loved spending time with his friends playing board games and was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his hands. His greatest joy was being a father," the page states.

Lincoln Police said the investigation is ongoing.

"It will take some time to more clearly understand the circumstances of this incident," they said in their statement. "This is a tragic event for the families of all involved as well as our community. We ask that you please respect their privacy."

If anyone has information, please contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.