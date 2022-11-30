A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb.

By
Published on November 30, 2022 01:26 PM
Cari Allen
Cari Allen. Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb.

On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to her disappearance.

Citing the criminal complaint, KETV-TV reports Scott has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to a felony after someone called 911 to report he had allegedly killed his girlfriend.

It is believed Scott fled.

Citing neighbors, KMTV-TV reports Scott and Allen were dating, but recently broke up.

"She did not walk away," Allen's friend Robin Keller told the station. "She is not a woman who would have walked away from her son and her family. Something has happened and we need to find her."

Aldrick Scott
Aldrick Scott. Shawnee County Sheriff's Office

According to his website, Scott retired after serving 20 years in the United States Army and Marine Corps. He also practices Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Authorities describe Allen as a 5-foot 8-inches tall white female, approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or 911.

