Neb. Mom Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Boys Who Had Sleepovers with Her Daughter

A Nebraska mother has been convicted of sexually abusing friends of her 11-year-old daughter's during weekend sleepovers at her home.

On Wednesday, Christina Greer was found guilty by a Sarpy County jury of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering, according to the Associated Press.

The 38-year-old now faces a sentence of at least 45 years to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, Greer hosted sleepover for her daughter's friends between September 2017 and February 2018, the Omaha World-Herald reports. During the parties, she gave children alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears and told them to delete any evidence from their phones.

She also groomed two boys, ages 12 and 13, to have sex with her. During their investigation, authorities recovered sexually explicit photos of Greer from one of the victim's phones.

Greer will be sentenced next month.

"It has been an exhausting and harrowing experience for these victims and their families," Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Phil Kleine said, according to 6 News. "It has been a long fight to reach this point."