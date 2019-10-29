Nebraska Mom Is Allegedly on the Run After Ending 4-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Treatment

Image zoom Abak Rehan Lincoln Police

Authorities are searching for a Nebraska woman and her 4-year-old son after she allegedly stopped his treatment for cancer and then fled the state with him.

Abak Rehan, 32, has been charged with felony child abuse and is accused of taking her son, Prince Rehan, off of his treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of treatable cancer found in the soft tissue, and fleeing the state, putting him in imminent danger, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Associated Press and KMTV report.

A social worker at the Children’s Hospital in Omaha reported that the 4-year-old had missed several of his appointments for treatment. The social worker said if Prince didn’t receive his treatments he would most likely die within six months.

On Oct. 9, Lincoln police spoke to Prince’s father, who said Rehan had told him she was taking their son to Arizona to get a second opinion. She allegedly told him the treatment was making their son sick. However, on Oct. 18, when investigators were able to reach Rehan, she allegedly refused to discuss whether she was getting her son the medical care he needed.

“She was asked again and she would not answer, then later indicated she would not be returning to Nebraska,” Lincoln Police Investigator Luis Herrera said in the warrant.

Rehan then allegedly told Herrera she didn’t like the care her son was receiving and didn’t want to continue his treatment.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Before he went missing, Prince was scheduled to receive four to five chemotherapy treatments in Lincoln and have a weekly appointment in Omaha.

Dr. Melissa Acquazzino, of Nebraska Pediatric Practice, told authorities Prince is in imminent danger and with treatment has a 60% chance of being cured, without it 0%, the warrant states.

Acquazzino also noted that Prince has a catheter that connects to a main artery near his heart and runs the risk of life-threatening infection without proper care.

It is feared that Prince is not receiving any medical care since he went missing as the boy’s medical reports haven’t been requested by any medical facility or provider.