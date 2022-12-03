Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat

Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to a federal civil rights violation

By
Published on December 3, 2022 06:31 PM
The Oriental Trading Company facility in La Vista, Neb., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. An employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who left a noose on the chair of a Black colleague has been fired and authorities are looking into whether hate crime charges should be brought in the case. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photo: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

A Nebraska man will serve prison time after he left a noose on a Black coworker's equipment chair.

Bruce Quinn, a 66-year-old former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who previously pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation in September, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to the Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office.

The sentencing comes over two years after Quinn's 63-year-old coworker Keith Kirksey found a noose made out of orange twine on the seat of a floor scrubber that he was about to use in June 2020.

Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair . https://www.wowt.com/2022/12/02/omaha-man-sentenced-prison-after-putting-noose-shaped-string-black-coworkers-desk/. Credit: WOWT
WOWT

"Federal courts have long recognized the noose as one of the most vile symbols in American history," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said. "Individuals, like this defendant, who use a noose to convey a threat of violence at a workplace will be held accountable for their actions."

The DOJ shared in a release that Kirksey discovered the 8-to-12-inch piece of orange twine left on a seat for him, at a time when he was the only Black employee trained to use the scrubber. He told investigators that he believed it signified a death threat against him.

Plea agreement documents obtained by local station WOWT show that Quinn admitted he put the noose in a place where he knew his coworker would find it, and that he also claimed "Nazi stuff doesn't make Black people crazy. But a hangman's noose certainly would."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Why would somebody want to do that," the victim asked WOWT two years ago. "And by me hearing on the news about all the other hangings and stuff in the United States, you would think that stuff had stopped, but it keeps going on and on."

Quinn's official charge is "Interference with Federally Protected Activities," and he was sentenced by Judge Susan M. Bazis, per a release.

"It put my family through traumatic stress due to the fact that Keith is one of my younger brothers," the victim's sister, Jacqueline Y. Kirksey, told WOWT. "Living in the state of Nebraska I never thought I would have to experience something like my brother went through, due to the fact that it is now 2022. And it made me think of Willie Brown, Emmett Till. I thought we were beyond that however today proved that we're not."

Donald Robinson, Kirksey's friend, told the station that he thought the sentencing was "rather light" given what the coworker did. "I also feel with the climate that's been going on all across the world a greater message needs to be sent," he said.

Quinn was previously charged with a DUI, WOWT reported, citing a judge. The network added that he will self-report when he begins his sentence, and he will serve the time in Yankton, South Dakota.

"We want everybody to know my uncle's life does matter and no matter what the courts had to say, there's a higher power that has the last say and Keith Kirksey's life does matter," Jewell Kirksey Smith said.

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, leaves federal court with partner Billy Evans in San Jose, California, US, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Inside Elizabeth Holmes' Sentence: What's It Like to Be a Mom in Prison?
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder, Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Fraud, Conspiracy Convictions
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court for sentencing after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Diana Toebbe, left, and Jonathan Toebbe. A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected.
Couple Jailed for Plotting to Sell U.S. Nuclear Secrets Hidden in Peanut Butter Sandwich
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody
AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Ex-NFL Coach Britt Reid Gets 3 Years in Prison After DWI Crash Left 5-Year-Old in a Coma
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte
keith-papini.jpg
Kidnap Hoaxer Sherri Papini's Lawyer Asks for Minimal Prison Time: Embarrassment 'Feels Like a Life Sentence'
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal
Courtesy Keith Papini
Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Kidnapping Hoax
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse after her arraignment in Sacramento, Calif., April 13, 2022. During a virtual hearing Papini accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty, Monday, April 18, 2022, to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. She will be sentenced on July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
From Harrowing Abduction to Infamous Hoax: Timeline of Sherri Papini Case Before Monday's Sentencing
Pieper Lewis
Iowa Girl Who Killed Man Who Repeatedly Raped Her Avoids Prison, But Must Pay His Family $150,000
Thomas Lane
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane Gets 2.5 Years for His Role in the Killing of George Floyd
Ariel, victim in suspected DUI crash, Britt Reid
Family of Girl Severely Injured in Britt Reid Crash 'Outraged' by Ex-NFL Assistant Coach's Plea Deal