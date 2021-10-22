Nebraska Man Opens Fire, Kills 2 People at Grain Service Facility After Getting Fired: Police

The alleged shooter, identified as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, and his victims are said to have been well-known in the community

Three people have died after a gunman opened fire at a grain services facility in Nebraska on Thursday after being terminated from the company, authorities say.

The alleged shooter, identified as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, had lost his job with Agrex the same day he allegedly killed two people and injured another, according to a statement from Nebraska State Patrol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just before 2 p.m. local time, police say Hoskinson returned to the Agrex Elevator facility in Superior and allegedly began firing off a handgun. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died after being life-flighted to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries, per a second NSP statement.

A quick-thinking employee returned fire with a shotgun stored in a nearby office and struck the shooter. Hoskinson was taken to a Superior hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

A third victim was treated and released from the same Superior hospital.

Bill Blauvelt, who publishes the town newspaper Superior Express, told the Omaha World-Herald that both Hoskinson and his victims were well-known in the community. "It's a small town. We all feel the pain," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blauvelt told the Herald that Hoskinson had served as the elevator's chief grain merchandiser at the elevator. One of his victims, Blauvelt added, was a female merchandiser and native of Superior who worked for Hoskinson. She too had been at the elevator for many years.

Mayor Chris Peterson also mourned the local tragedy. "We feel for the families," he told the World-Herald. "Everybody is kind of in shock, which is what you'd expect. But we will pull through this. It's what small towns do. People help each other."

Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts offered his condolences to the victims' families in a brief statement on Twitter.

"The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating," Ricketts said, adding that he and his wife Suzanne "are praying for the victims of the attack."

State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte says the victims' identities will be released on Friday, per the Lincoln Journal-Star.